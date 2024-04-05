April 5, 2024
Celebrities Who Have Changed Their Names
Ajay Singh Deol better known as Sunny Deol, is an Indian actor. He decided to change the name before entering to the industry and stuck to his nickname.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Saif Ali Khan born Sajid Ali Khan Pataudi; 16 August 1970 is an Indian actor and film producer who primarily works in Hindi films. This news came out when a copy of his marriage certificate leaked.
Source: Instagram
Ajay's real name is Vishal; he changed it before the release of his first film. He had to change his name due to several actors named Vishal being launched at the same time.
Source: instagram
In 2008, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer changed her name from Destiny to Miley legally. Her official name is now Miley Ray Cyrus, honouring her grandfather, politician Ronald Ray Cyrus.
Source: IANS
Ye legally changed the name in 2021, filing a petition in August and citing “personal reasons” for the adjustment. A Los Angeles judge made the change official in October, shifting from Kanye-Ye.
Source: AP
Peter Gene Hernandez changed his name because of his surname Hernandez. Bruno Mars adopted his stage name from the childhood nickname his father gave him.
Source: IMDb
In 2012, Snoop Dogg went to Jamaica. He studied the Rastafari movement. He changed his name to Snoop Lion, after the Lion of Judah. This is a name from the tribe of Judah.
Source: IMDb