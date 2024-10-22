Republic Entertainment Desk

Chamkila To Ishaqzaade: Parineeti Chopra Films To Watch On Her Birthday

Parineeti stars in Netflix's Amar Singh Chamkila biopic, Amarjot, as musician Chamkila's wife, acclaimed for its dramatic performances and beautifully portrayed story.

Source: IMDb

Daawat Ae Ishq is based on Gulrez who faces dowry demands from her grooms, leading her and her father to implicate Tariq, a chef, and his family in a dowry case.

Source: IMDb

Golmaal Again is based on the gang that encounters spiritual bodies and uncovers the truth about their upbringing at Jamnadas Orphanage.

Source: IMDb

Parineeti stars in Bollywood's romantic film Hasee Toh Phasee, playing eccentric Meeta with Sidharth Malhotra, renowned for its heartwarming love story and chemistry between lead actors.

Source: IMDb

Ishqzaade is a romantic drama, was a critical and commercial success, showcasing her raw energy and beloved role as Zoya.

Source: IMDb

Kesari is based on the epic war drama Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar in the Battle of Saragarhi. The film, filled with emotion and patriotism, has become a fan favourite.

Source: IMDb

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl is a delightful film directed by Maneesh Sharma, written by Devika Bhagat and Aditya Chopra, featuring Ricky Bahl as a charming con man.

Source: IMDb

Meri Pyaari Bindu is  based on Abhimanyu Roy rewrites an old-fashioned love story, overcoming writer's block called Bindu. 

Source: IMDb

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is based on Sandeep, a bank executive, and Pinky, a suspended cop, escaping a deadly plot, but escaping is not the key to freedom.

Source: IMDb

Shuddh Desi Romance is a romantic comedy that follows three young people who defy societal norms and follow their hearts. 

Source: IMDb