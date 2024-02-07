February 1, 2024

Chandu Champion Actor-Director Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan Step Out For Dinner As Shoot Wraps

Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan were spotted together in the city on January 31.

The actor donned a black shirt teamed with blue distressed jeans for the evening.

The actor-director met after the wrap of their recent film Chandu Champion.

Kartik will headline the sports drama movie is slated to release in June this year.

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the Chandu Champion shoot wrap.

