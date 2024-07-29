Republic Entertainment Desk
Chandu Champion To Mary Kom, Bollywood Films Based On Olympic Medalist
Saina Nehwal, a top-ranked professional badminton player, is the subject of a film directed by Amole Gupte, written by Amitosh Nagpal, and starring Parineeti Chopra, Olga Anand, and Rohan Apte.
Source: IMDb
MC Mary Kom, became the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal in 2012. She overcame her father's objections and male-dominated society's expectations in the movie.
Source: IMDb
Gold, a 2018 theatrical release, follows India's national hockey team's journey to the 1948 Summer Olympics, focusing on Tapan Das, who won India's first gold medal.
Source: IMDb
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete, who recounts his childhood experiences that inspired him to pursue an athletic career during the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome.
Source: IMDb
Chandu Champion is a film about Murlikant Petkar, a passionate boy from Sangli, India, who aspires to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling.
Source: @TheAaryanKartik/X