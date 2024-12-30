Chikmagaluru To Hogenakkal: Adventure Getaways Near Bengaluru To Celebrate New Year's Eve

Chikmagalur, a 3,400-foot hill station in the Western Ghats, is a popular weekend destination with a moderate to cool climate and is known for being the first coffee plantation in India.
Hogenakkal Falls, 2300 ft from Bangalore, is a must-see destination for adventurous activities and the oldest Carbonite rocks in the world.
Drive 60 km from Bangalore to Papagni Temple, base camp of Skandagiri trek. Obtain permission from forest officials, then embark on 8 km trek to and from Skandagiri fortress.
Bangalore to Gandikota via National Highway 44 offers stunning scenery and scenic drives, taking 5-6 hours. Expect rough patches, smooth roads, and enjoyable driving.
The 290-kilometer journey from Bangalore to Coonoor takes 7 to 8 hours, with a beautiful transition from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, and a pit stop and breakfast are recommended.
Bangalore to Chitradurga was smooth, but the 150km stretch from Chitradurga to Hospet was challenging due to 4lane work, bad road conditions, and heavy vehicles.
Savaari Car Rentals offers customized road trips from Bangalore to Shravanabelagola, featuring interesting stop-overs, quick breaks, and off-beat destinations like Nelamangala..
