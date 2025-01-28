Chris Martin To Anupam Kher: Celebs Who Attended The Maha Kumbh 2025

Anupam Kher takes a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh, and calls it an "emotional moment" of his life.
Remo D'Souza takes a holy dip at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, and seeks blessings from Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson made a surprise visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday, January 27, with Chris sporting a blue T-shirt and an orange cloth wrapped around him.
Kabir Khan attends Maha Kumbh Mela, and hails the spiritual event as a symbol of Indian culture's unity and diversity.
Mamta Kulkarni, the renowned Bollywood actress, has taken a significant step in her spiritual journey by attending the Maha Kumbh and renouncing her worldly life.
Kailash Kher was thrilled to perform live at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, and called it a historic opportunity to connect with devotees from around the world.
Shankar Mahadevan made his debut performance at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, describing it as a significant milestone in his musical career.
