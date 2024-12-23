Christmas 2024: Klaus To Frozen, Best Animated Movies For Kids To Watch With Family This Holiday Season

A Boy Called Christmas is about Father Christmas follows a boy, accompanied by a loyal pet mouse and reindeer, on an extraordinary adventure to find his father.
Elf is about Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf in Jon Favreau's holiday classic, a PG-rated comedy featuring Bob Newhart and Zoey Deschanel.
Frozen follows Anna, an optimistic optimist, on a thrilling quest to uncover Elsa's mysterious powers, which have enslaved the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.
Klaus follows Jesper, a new postman in Smeerensburg, as he befriends toymaker Klaus, sparking a holiday tradition after their gifts break an old feud.
Kevin McCallister, a young boy, pranks a pizza delivery guy and defends his family during Christmas, a box office hit that resonates with all demographics.
The Nightmare Before Christmas is about Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.
The story is narrated by Charles Dickens' Great Gonzo, who portrays Dickens, and the three Christmas ghosts are delightful.
