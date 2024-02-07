February 4, 2024
Colour Photo, HIT, Family Drama: Ambajipeta Marriage Band Star Suhas' Most Notable Films
Suhas has just seen through the release of his film Ambajipeta Marriage Band. The film, made on a budget of ₹5 crores has surpassed expectations having almost made 100% recovery within weekend one.
Source: X
Though Suhas has featured in several films since 2018, the actor marked his debut as the hero in 2020 period romantic drama Colour Photo. The film featured him opposite Chandini Chowdhary.
Source: X
Suhas' next notable role can in 2021 Telugu language neo-noir Meher Tej film, Family Drama, in which he essayed the role of Rama, amid a strong ensemble cast.
Source: X
Suhas' portrayal of Dr. Rajeev Kumar Koduri in the Adivi Sesh led 2022 film HIT: The Second Case, won him the SIIMA Award for best actor in a negative role.
Source: IMDb
Suhas played the titular role in 2023 film Writer Padmabhushan as he shared screen space with Tina Shilparaj.
Source: X