May 5, 2024

Colourful Glimpses From Taapsee Pannu's Amsterdam Trip

Taapsee Pannu is currently on a trip to Amsterdam with her siblings.

The trio of course paid a visit to the lush tulip fields, a key attraction in Amsterdam.

Taapsee also got back a few freshly plucked tulips from the ample field.

She had previously too shared glimpses from her cozy day in Amsterdam.

The caption to the post read, "My kind of Amsterdam. Canal, cycling and sibling…."

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in films Khel Khel Mein, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

