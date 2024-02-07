February 5, 2024
Confused About How To Impress Your Bae This Valentine's Day? Take A Cue From These Filmy Gestures
Have an in-house mango moment or a bread-jam terrace date like Konkona Sensharma and Ranbir Kapoor in Wake Up Sid.
Show your love in the middle of the road like how Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt did in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
It's unfortunately raining every other day so make sure to make the best use of it like Aditya and Shraddha in Aashiqui 2.
Dance the night away in celebrating your love just the way Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone did in Karthik Calling Karthik.
No gesture can beat watching the sunset with your partner by your side. Recreate it like Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone did in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
And when you are back from watching the sunset, have a night-long conversation under the sky like Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif did in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
