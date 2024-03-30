March 30, 2024
Crew To Hera Pheri: Best Tabu Comedy Films To Watch
It is a cinematic treat as the release date for The Crew is officially locked for March 29, 2024. Starring powerhouse performers Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh.
Source: IMDb
Directed by David Dhawan, the movie stars Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Anil Kapoor. The story plot is about a housewife who learns that her husband is cheating on her.
Source: IMDb
Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, the movie revolves around three women who step out of their houses to earn, the movie stars Tabu and Govinda among others.
Source: IMDb
De De Pyaar De is about a single father who faces disapproval from his family and his ex-wife when he falls in love with a 26-year-old woman. Directed by Akiv Ali, it is starred by Ajay Devgn and Tabu
Source: IMDb
Hera Pheri revolves around three unemployed men looking for answers to solve their money problems. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.
Source: IMDb
Directed by Rohit Shetty the gang encounters some spiritual bodies and finds out the truth about the Jamnadas Orphanage. Golmaal is starred by Ajay Devgn and Tabu.
Source: IMDb
Toh Baat Pakki is the story of a middle-class woman in search of a good match for her sister. Directed by Kedar Shinde, this movie is starred by Tabu and Sharman Joshi.
Source: IMDb