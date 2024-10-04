Republic Lifestyle Desk

CTRL Screening: Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Attend

Vedang Raina arrived in style at CTRL screening.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Alaya F stuns in off-shoulder black at CTRL screening.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Varun Sood also attended the screening

Source: Varinder Chawla

Radhika Madan appears attractive in a single piece of brown as she attends the screening.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Ananya, who plays the lead role in the film, looked stunning in an all-white ensemble with a blue sling bag.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Vihaan Samat and Radhika Madan were seen smiling with a fluffy companion.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Meezaan Jafri also attended the CTRL screening in a white shirt and black pants.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh and her husband Jackky Bhagnani were seen in a stylish pose.

Source: Varinder chawla

Rhea Chakraborty opted for a comfortable style with loose bottoms and a tee, balancing style with ease.

Source: Varinder chawla