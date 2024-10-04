Republic Lifestyle Desk
CTRL Screening: Ananya Panday, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Navya Naveli Attend
Vedang Raina arrived in style at CTRL screening.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Alaya F stuns in off-shoulder black at CTRL screening.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Varun Sood also attended the screening
Source: Varinder Chawla
Radhika Madan appears attractive in a single piece of brown as she attends the screening.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Ananya, who plays the lead role in the film, looked stunning in an all-white ensemble with a blue sling bag.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Vihaan Samat and Radhika Madan were seen smiling with a fluffy companion.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Meezaan Jafri also attended the CTRL screening in a white shirt and black pants.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh and her husband Jackky Bhagnani were seen in a stylish pose.
Source: Varinder chawla
Rhea Chakraborty opted for a comfortable style with loose bottoms and a tee, balancing style with ease.
Source: Varinder chawla