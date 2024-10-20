CTRL To Black Mirror: AI-based Movies Streaming On Netflix

Black Mirror is a contemporary reworking of The Twilight Zone featuring stand-alone dramas exploring techno-paranoia, starring Charlie Brooker and Wunmi Mosaku.
CTRL is based on Nella, a perfect influencer couple, who uses an AI app to erase Joe from her life, until it takes control.
Blade Runner 2049 is an AI film where K, a blade runner, discovers a hidden child born from a forbidden union between replicant and human, sparking a rebellion.
Coded Bias is a documentary that exposes AI biases, focusing on Joy Buolamwini's fight for justice and accountability against facial recognition algorithms favoring white men.
Her is base on Theodore, a lonely writer, finds solace in Samantha, his new AI companion, as their bond deepens, but societal norms and legal barriers challenge their connection.
I Am Mother is based on a desolate future, Mother raises a human girl in a sterile bunker, while a stranger arrives, blurring the lines between nature and nurture and truth and deception.
I, Robot follows Del Spooner, a detective with a robot phobia, as he investigates a crime possibly committed by a robot, uncovering a hidden agenda among machines.
Lucy is based on a woman, caught in a dark deal, transforms into a merciless warrior, transforming her captors and proving her superiority.
The Social Dilemma is based on the film that explores the harmful effects of social networking, with tech experts warning against their own creations.
Terminator: Dark Fate is based on an augmented human and Sarah Connor must prevent a liquid Terminator from killing a young girl whose fate is crucial to humanity.
