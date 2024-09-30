Republic Lifestyle Desk
Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Mithun Chakraborty's Must Watch Movies
Disco Dancer is about Mithun stars as Anil, a street performer wrongly accused of stealing a guitar, who rises to fame in Goa with iconic dance moves and unforgettable soundtrack.
Mithun stars as Shankar, a thief who transforms into a boxer to fulfill his father's dreams, overcoming obstacles and showcasing emotional depth and authenticity.
Pyar Jhukta nahin is about The film, a remake of Aa Gale Lag Jaa, follows the emotional turmoil of a wealthy girl, Preeti, and a middle-class photographer, with strong performances.
Amitabh Bachchan stars as Vijay Deenanath Chavhan, while Mithun portrays Krishnan Iyer, a loyal friend and love interest, earning him the National Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Mithun Chakraborty's debut film, a gripping exploration of social oppression and rebellion against the British, won him the National Award for Best Actor, marking a celebrated career.
Mithun gained fame with Surakksha, playing Gunmaster G9 in a high-energy film with a fun vibe and hit song Mausam Hai Gaane Ka.
Taraana is about Mithun's romantic drama, Shyam, features Radha, a nomadic girl, and is filled with melodrama and chart-topping songs, solidifying the lead pair's popularity.
