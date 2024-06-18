June 18, 2024
Daniel Radcliffe Wins First Tony Award, Watch Other Critically Acclaimed Movies Of The Actor
Horns is based on a man accused of murder who discovers mysterious horns growing on his head. He uses their powers to uncover the true killer.
Source: IMDb
My Boy Jack is based on Jack Kipling, the son of author Rudyard Kipling, who went missing during WWI, leading to a frantic search for his parents.
Source: IMDb
The Lost City is about a novelist who is kidnapped by a billionaire seeking lost treasure, prompting a model to embark on a chaotic rescue mission.
Source: IMDb
Jungle is about Yossi and her friends embarking on a thrilling journey into the Amazon, where their adventure becomes a fierce battle for survival.
Source: IMDb
Imperium is about FBI agent Nate Foster infiltrates a neo-Nazi group and ventures into the white supremacist underworld to prevent terror attacks.
Source: IMDb
What if? is about Wallace, burnt out from failed relationships, forms a bond with Chantry, living with her boyfriend, and they explore the meaning of having a best friend as the love of one's life.
Source: IMDb
Now You See Me 2 is about The Four Horsemen, illusionists, who are planning a robbery in Macau under the guidance of a ruthless technology genius.
Source: IMDb