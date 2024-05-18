May 18, 2024
Darlings, Dick Johnson Is Dead: Movies Directed By Women
Laapataa Ladies, also known as Lost Ladies, is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande.
Source: IMDb
Lady Bird is a 2017 American comedy-drama film directed by Greta Gerwig, featuring Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, Stephen McKinley.
Source: IMDb
Darlings is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language black comedy film co-written and directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in lead roles.
Source: IMDb
Sonal Joshi's 2023 Hindi-language comedy drama film, Sukhee, stars Shilpa Shetty, Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral, released on September 22, 2023.
Source: IMDb
The Unicorn Store is a 2017 American fantasy comedy-drama film directed and co-produced by Brie Larson, featuring a star-studded cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack.
Source: IMDb
Dolly Kitty Aur Chamkate Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.
Source: IMDb
Dick Johnson is Dead is about a daughter who assists her father in preparing for his final days, with the film directed by Kirsten Johnson, written by Nels Bangerter, and starring Michael Hilow.
Source: Netflix