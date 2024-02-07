January 30, 2024
Deadpool 3 Leaked Photos Show Ryan Gosling, Hugh Jackman In Action Mode
Marvel's highly-anticipated action-packed film Deadpool 3 is set to release next year in July. The Ryan Reynolds-led MCU movie is the third film of the Deadpool franchise.
Source: Instagram
In one of the pictures, Ryan Reynolds is seen sporting long hair and a half knot. He wore his red and black superhero costume in the photos.
Source: @XMenUpdate/X
The viral photos show the alleged young self face-to-face with an older and different Deadpool version. A stunt double played it, and their bald face was covered in prosthetic wrinkles and scars
Source: @XMenUpdate/X
The images suggest that two more major characters will make a comeback. In one of the leaked photos, Wolverine can be seen battling the primary villain of the Wolverine franchise- Sabretooh.
Source: @XMenUpdate/X
In this photo, the actors can be seen preparing for the fierce battle in their red costumes.
Source: @LeesCosplays/X
In this leaked photo, the two actors can be seen standing on the sunny day. They are getting prepared for the battle in yellow and red costumes.
Source: @LeesCosplays/X
In this photo, the Wolverine is seen indulged in the intense chatting with each other in their costumes.
Source: @LeesCosplays