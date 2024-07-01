Republic Entertainment Desk
Deadpool And Wolverine To Longlegs, Hollywood Movies Releasing In July 2024
Asif Akbar directed a film inspired by a serial killer's true events, with writers like Asif Akbar, Hank Byrd, and Vincent E. McDaniel, and stars Mel Gibson, Nora Zehetner.
Source: IMDb
Longlegs is about an FBI agent who uncovers occult clues to stop a serial killer, starring Maika Monroe, Nicholas Cage, and Blair Underwood.
Fly Me to The Moon is about Kelly Jones, a marketing expert, who disrupts launch director Cole Davis's mission, leading to the White House requiring Jones to stage a fake moon landing as a backup.
Twisters is about Lee Isaac Chung's updated 'Twister' follows storm chasers risking their lives to test an experimental weather alert system, with stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell.
Wolverine and Deadpool, recovering from injuries, team up to defeat a common enemy in a film directed by Shawn Levy, written by Rhett Reese and Ryan Reynolds.
Lumina follows four friends searching for their abducted friend in a DUMB, whose discovery will change their lives forever.
Disciples In The Moonlight is about a leader who leads a team of seven Christians in a future America where the Bible is illegal and danger lurks, aiming to smuggling it to underground churches.
