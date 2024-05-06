May 6, 2024

Deepika Das Lets Her Hair Down In Honeymoon To Thailand

Deepika Das is currently on her honeymoon with husband Deepak.

Source: Instagram

The duo tied the knot on March 1, after a year long courtship period.

Source: Instagram

The actress shared a series of pictures from their sun kissed honeymoon, still underway.

Source: Instagram

The actress appears to have completely taken to the tropical aesthetic of Thailand.

Source: Instagram

Here Deepika can be seen dressed in a multi-coloured beach wrap, paired with her straw hat.

Source: Instagram

If Deepika's pictures are anything to go by, the duo are frequenting the country's many beaches.

Source: Instagram

The caption to one of Deepika's Instagram posts from her honeymoon read, "I HAVE a therapist, her name is nature…"

Source: Instagram

