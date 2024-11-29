Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Name Daughter Dua, Know It's Meaning!

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child on September 8.
The actors named their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, bringing joy to their fans who expressed love and blessings in the comment section.
In the caption, Deepika mentioned the meaning of her daughter's name-- a prayer, for their baby girl, as she is the answer to their prayers and filled with love and gratitude.
Dua, also means invocation, is an act of supplication, asking or begging for something earnestly or humbly.
Muslims perform worship by asking Allah for forgiveness, mercy, favours, and answers to their prayers.
Dua, an Arabic word meaning prayer, is mentioned 16 times in the Quran, promoting religious devotion in children.
Dua's name, symbolises a profound spiritual connection between a person and God, promoting guidance, assistance, and blessings.
