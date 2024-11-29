Republic Entertainment Desk

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Name Daughter Dua, Know It's Meaning!

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child on September 8.

Source: Instagram

The actors named their daughter Dua Padukone Singh, bringing joy to their fans who expressed love and blessings in the comment section.

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Deepika mentioned the meaning of her daughter's name-- a prayer, for their baby girl, as she is the answer to their prayers and filled with love and gratitude.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Dua, also means invocation, is an act of supplication, asking or begging for something earnestly or humbly.

Source: Instagram

Muslims perform worship by asking Allah for forgiveness, mercy, favours, and answers to their prayers.

Source: Instagram

Dua, an Arabic word meaning prayer, is mentioned 16 times in the Quran, promoting religious devotion in children.

Source: Instagram/Deepika Padukone

Dua's name, symbolises a profound spiritual connection between a person and God, promoting guidance, assistance, and blessings.

Source: Instagram

