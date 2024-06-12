June 12, 2024
Deepika Padukone To Vidya Balan, Actresses Who Played Mothers At Young Age
Deepika Padukone impressed audiences with her portrayal of Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan (2023) and her cameo in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022).
Source: IMDb
In 2005's Waqt: The Race Against Time, Shefali Shah played Akshay Kumar's mother, aged 32, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.
Source: IMDb
Anushka Shetty portrays Devasena, Amarendra Baahubali's wife and Mahendra Baahubali's biological mother, who has been tortured and imprisoned in Maahishmati and Magizhmathi.
Source: IMDb
Actress, who played Nigma in Gangs of Wasseypur, plans to dress sexily at award shows to differentiate herself from her character, awaiting public response.
Source: IMDb
Vidya Balan starred as Amitabh Bachchan's 12-year-old mother in R Balki's Paa, a role she initially considered but ultimately agreed to.
Source: IMDb
Nargis, a young and unmarried, was chosen by the director for the role of Radha, despite her age.
Source: IMDb
TV actress Shweta Tiwari discusses her bond with her daughters on 'Main Hoon Aparajita', playing Aparajita, a mother of three daughters, alongside Anushka Merchande, Dhwani Gori, and Shruti Choudhary.
Source: IMDb