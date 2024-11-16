Republic Entertainment Desk

Dekh Bhai Dekh To Shriman Shrimati, Sitcoms 90s Kids Can Relate To

Dekh Bhai Dekh is about a lively Mumbai family navigates sibling rivalry, relationship issues, and business struggles, ultimately triumphing through their unbreakable spirit and resilience. 
 

Source: IMDb

Shrimana Shrimati is about Keshav who admires after glamorous Prema, while neighbour Dilruba eyes homely Kokila. Follows their misadventures in trying to get closer to each other's wives.
 

Source: IMDb

Zabaan Sambhalke is a Hindi sitcom directed by Rajiv Mehra, based on the British sitcom Mind Your Language from 1977.

Source: IMDb

Tu Tu main is aboute a  hilarious comedy featuring a dominant mother-in-law and her equally boisterous daughter-in-law.
 

Source: IMDb

Office Office is about the comedy of a man struggling to get his work done in corrupt offices.
 

Source: IMDb

Friends is about the personal and professional lives of six twenty to thirty year-old friends living in the Manhattan borough of New York City.
 

Source: IMDb

Seinfield is about the continuing misadventures of neurotic New York City stand-up comedian Jerry Seinfeld and his equally neurotic New York City friends.
 

Source: IMDb