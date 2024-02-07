February 6, 2024
Delhi Crime, Dahaad, Brooklyn Nine Nine: Police Procedural Shows To Watch On OTT
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Ray Holt, an eccentric commanding officer, and his diverse and quirky team of odd detectives solve crimes in Brooklyn, New York City.
Source: Instagram
Dahaad: Anjali investigates a series of deaths where women are found dead in public bathrooms. The death appears to be a suicide, but the investigation reveals it to be the work of a serial killer.
Source: IMDb
Delhi Crime: Based on a Delhi gang rape case, this crime drama follows the Delhi Police investigation into the finding of the men who perpetrated the crime.
Source: IMDB
Paatal Lok: A police officer is assigned the case of an assassination attempt on a journalist. When the four suspects flee, the officer pursues them and lands in the netherworld, Paatal Lok.
Source: IMDb
Sacred Games: When police officer Sartaj Singh receives a tip about the location of criminal overlord Ganesh Gaitonde, he embarks on a chase around Mumbai in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game.
Source: IMDb
Law & Order: Police officers investigate a series of brutal crimes and try to apprehend the culprits. They provide necessary evidence to help prosecutors bring justice in the court of law.
Source: IMDb