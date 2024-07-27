Republic Entertainment Desk
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy To Sonar Kella, Indian Detectives Films To Watch
Midhun Manuel Thomas directs, writes, and stars Kunchacko Boban, Jinu Joseph, and Unnimaya Prasad in a crime, mystery, and thriller film about fellow officers chasing a serial killer.
Source: IMDb
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, set in 1940s Calcutta, explores nostalgia and 'Expect the Unexpected' in a magical world crafted by Dibakar Banerjee, Urmi Juvekar, Saradindu Bandopadhyay, and Sushant Singh
Source: IMDb
Sujoy Ghosh directed a crime drama starring Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma, focusing on a single mother and daughter's cover-up during a police investigation.
Source: IMDBb
A traffic cop uncovers human bones during a road-widening project, leading to a 40-year-old case that tests his wit, resolve, and morals.
Source: IMDb
Manorma is based on Manorama, an irrigation minister's wife, asks Satyaveer to investigate her husband's cheating. Satyaveer becomes trapped in a web of lies, tasked with uncovering the truth.
Source: IMDb
Sonar Kella is based on a young boy, claiming to remember his past and mention precious jewels in a golden fortress, becomes a target for crooks.
Source: IMDb
Murder Mubarak directed by Homi Adajania, follows a non-traditional police officer who uncovers more than what appears during a murder investigation.
Source: IMDb