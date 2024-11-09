Devara Part 1 To The Greatest Of All Time: South-Indian Movies To Watch On Netflix

Devara Part 1 is about an action saga, directed by Koratala Siva, which follows a series of emotionally charged incidents in coastal lands, featuring a protagonist as a rescuer.
Mathu Vadlera is about Babu, a low-paying delivery boy, who quits his job after a friend's idea backfires. The story follows his struggle to overcome consequences.
Meiyazhagan is a Tamil-language drama, about a man's life is transformed when he meets a hometown acquaintance, with scenes of gentleness and sporting threat.
Sanvivaram Saripodha is about a vigilante hero who must navigate a self-imposed code of honour to protect the innocent from a corrupt and brutal cop.
The Greatest Of All Time is about Gandhi, a former Special Anti-Terrorist Squad member, who returns for a crucial mission, navigating a dangerous collision with his past.
Maharaja is about a barber who seeks revenge after his home is burglarized, revealing his Lakshmi has been stolen, leaving police uncertain if it's a person or an object.
Beast is about a father and his two teenage daughters who are pursued by a rogue lion, aiming to prove that the savanna has only one apex predator.
Guntur Kaaram is about a man, years after his mother's abandonment and remarriage, who demands answers when asked to sign a document denying his identity as her son during her political campaign.
The Elephant Whisperers is about Bomman and Bellie, a South Indian couple, who care for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, fostering a unique family that challenges the human-animal bond.
Curry and Cynide is about the real-life case of Jolly Joseph, a lady suspected of planning the cyanide poisoning of six family members over more than ten years, including a two-year-old kid.
