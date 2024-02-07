February 6, 2024

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Seeks Blessings At Kamakhya Temple

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati and shared the pictures from her holy visit to the temple situated on the Nilachal hills.

Source: Instagram

Taking to the photo-sharing application Instagram, Devoleena shared happy pictures from her holy visit to the temple.

Source: Instagram

Posing against the backdrop of the temple, Devoleena can be seen wearing a yellow salwar suit, paired with a beige coloured coat.

Source: Instagram

She opted for no makeup look and has kept her hair open. There is a 'tika' on her forehead, and is holding a red auspicious 'chunari' in her hand.

Source: Instagram

There is also a small garland around her neck.

Source: Instagram

The post is captioned as: "Maa #kamakhya #nilachalparbat #guwahati #assam".

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide