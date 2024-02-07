February 6, 2024
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Seeks Blessings At Kamakhya Temple
Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati and shared the pictures from her holy visit to the temple situated on the Nilachal hills.
Source: Instagram
Taking to the photo-sharing application Instagram, Devoleena shared happy pictures from her holy visit to the temple.
Posing against the backdrop of the temple, Devoleena can be seen wearing a yellow salwar suit, paired with a beige coloured coat.
She opted for no makeup look and has kept her hair open. There is a 'tika' on her forehead, and is holding a red auspicious 'chunari' in her hand.
There is also a small garland around her neck.
The post is captioned as: "Maa #kamakhya #nilachalparbat #guwahati #assam".
