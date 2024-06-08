June 8, 2024
Dhadkan To Life In A Metro: Must-watch Movies Of Shilpa Shetty
Baazigar revolves around a young man with a vendetta against a business tycoon. He seduces and kills his eldest daughter (played by Shilpa Shetty) and then proceeds to his younger daughter.
Source: IMdb
Main Khiladi Tu Anari is about an officer who seeks revenge when his brother is murdered by a don. Things get complicated when a matinee movie idol begins to tag along so he can research a movie role.
Source: IMdb
Dhadkan revolves around Shilpa's character Anjali, who loves Dev and plans to marry him, but her family gets her married to Ram. What happens next is the movie all about.
Source: IMdb
Indian revolves around Rajashekhar, a police officer, who arrests a terrorist Waseem Khan and learns that his father-in-law DGP Surya Pratap Singh is also involved with Khan.
Source: IMdb
Dus: Jamwaal, a terrorist, plans to wreak havoc in Canada when the Indian PM visits the nation. A team of special agents from India, including Shilpa Shetty, is sent to catch the terrorist.
Source: ANI
Life in a... Metro is about a group of Mumbai up-and-comers who search for love and struggle for success in this ensemble drama that centres on an eager young call-center executive.
Source: IMDb