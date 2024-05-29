May 29, 2024

Dhamaka To Dobara: Must-watch Bollywood Movies Adapted From Korean Dramas

Bollywood thriller film, inspired by The Terror Live (2013), follows a news anchor's high-stakes broadcast to save lives from a terrorist threat.

Dobara (2004) is a Bollywood adaptation of the South Korean horror film Into the Mirror, focusing on a man's job as a security guard and supernatural occurrences.

Andhadhun is an Indian black comedy thriller, inspired by the South Korean film The Man Who Wasn't There, involving a visually impaired pianist who becomes involved in mysterious events.

Awarapan, a crime drama, draws inspiration from the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life (2005), which explores themes of loyalty and betrayal in mob enforcers.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahaani is a remake of the 2011 Korean movie Always, which was previously adapted in 2015 in Kannada as Boxer. The filming locations included Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and India.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is a remake of the Korean film Masquerade.

Jazbaa, a Bollywood remake of the 2007 Korean film Seven Days, follows a lawyer's quest to defend a convicted felon in a short time to save her daughter.

