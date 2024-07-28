Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush Turns 41: Asuran To Aadukalam, His Popular Movies To Watch
For Asuran, Dhanush plays a dual role as a father and son in Asuran, while Manju Warrier serves as the wife and mother.
Dhanush portrayed Kokki Kumar, a normal boy living in Pudhupettai who later becomes a gangster in the movie Pudhupettai.
In the 2011 National Film Award for Best Actor, Dhanush garnered recognition for his portrayal of a cock fighter in the Vetrimaaran-directed movie Aadukalam.
Vada Chennai, a collaboration with Vetrimaaran, featured Dhanush as a skilled carrom player in crime and politics, showcasing his immersive performance and intricate narrative.
Dhanush portrays a gangster who works as a chef in a small hotel in North Madras, hiding his traumatic past.
Dhanush's role as Kundan Shankar in Aanand L. Rai's romantic drama Raanjhanaa, starring Sonam Kapoor, won hearts with his emotional depth and climax scene.
In Kodi, Dhanush portrays a talented and ambitious politician, a rare occurrence in the field.
