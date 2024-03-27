March 27, 2024
Dia Mirza Shares A Glimpse Of Her Leh Ladakh Trip
Dia Mirza took to her social media handle to share photos from her Leh Ladakh trip.
Source: Instagram
Dia Mirza shared picturesque photos from her trip.
Dia Mirza captioned her post, "As someone who spent so much time recently in Ladakh, I experienced first hand the magnificence, beauty and fragility of the region."
Dia Mirza further penned, "The kindness of the people, the peace the vast mountains offer is unforgettable."
"For 21 days the people of Ladakh have been on a #ClimateFast. No food, just water and salts, day and night spent in the open… in - degree temperatures," she added.
Dia Mirza concluded her note with, "I stand with the people of Ladakh in solidarity 🙏🏻🕊️ We hear you. We see you."
