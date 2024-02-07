February 1, 2024
Dia Mirza Shares Snapshots From January 2024
Dia Mirza recently took to her social media handle to share her January photo dump. She further captioned each of her photos. Let's take a look.
Source: Instagram
"Speaking at the #TourismConclave at the @mumbai__festival 2024 on #SustainableTourism and how personal actions and accountability can deliver the #GlobalGoals. Wearing @taavi_."
"Backstage waiting my turn (yes, we actors have a lot of waiting to do) and as we wait, we learn to make the spaces between the moments we co-create with many others, our own."
"At the Dada Saheb Film Awards and Festival press conference with @aditiraohydari in support of our rich legacy of storytelling and what it means for us women."
"Just felt so good in my handcrafted @ekayabanaras saree 🌹."
"Waste is a huge crises. Mumbai generates over 6800 metric tonnes of waste a day. Most of it ends up in land fills. Causing unimaginable suffering and pollution."
"The @anoushkashankarofficial live with her quintet was pure love. I smiled so much my cheeks hurt and my heart was bursting with joy 🙏🏻💓."
