Republic Entertainment Desk
Different Types Of Sausages From Around The World
Goa sausage is made from boneless pork, dried in the sun, and then seasoned with spices, chilli peppers, palm vinegar, and Feni, then filled into casings and dried or smoked.
Source: Freepik
Blood sausage is a sausage filled with cooked or dried blood, typically from pigs, sheep, lamb, cow, chicken, or goose, mixed with filler until solidified when cooled.
Source: freepik
Andouille, a French sausage, is made by mixing onions, seasonings, and pig's stomach and small intestines, then poached in a large intestine casing and cooled.
Source: Freepik
Chipolatas are a French sausage, likely made from coarse-ground pork, seasoned with salt, pepper, herbs, and spices, and are typically thin and short.
Source: freepik
Merguez is a sausage stuffed with uncooked lamb, beef, or mixture, seasoned with cumin, chili pepper, harissa, sumac, fennel, and garlic for its distinctive piquancy and red color.
Source: freepik
Chorizo, a pork sausage from the Iberian Peninsula, is eaten sliced, grilled, fried, or simmered in liquids like apple cider or strong alcoholic beverages, and is sometimes used as a substitute.
Source: Freepik
Cotechino (Italy) Sausage is filled with rind, pork meat, fat, salt, and spices, is made with industrial additives like nitrites and nitrates, similar to Italian sausages like Musetto and zampone.
Source: dreamstime.com