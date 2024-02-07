January 20, 2024
Dil Bechara To Aashiqui 2, Hindi Movies That Will Beautifully Break Your Heart Into Pieces
Five years after her husband went missing, Vasudha, a single mother, falls for Aarav, a hotel baron. However, her missing husband, Hari, returns, thereby creating a rift between the two lovers.
Source: IMDb
While struggling to survive, Manny and Kizie, who each have a terminal illness, fall in love with each other. Thereafter, the two try to spend the rest of their days being happy and staying positive.
Source: IMDb
Rahul, a singing sensation, falls in love with Aarohi, a woman who sings in a bar. He helps her accomplish her dream of becoming a famous singer but his own shortcomings jeopardise their future.
Source: IMDb
Akshay and Sanjana, two estranged lovers, struggle to stay alive during the floods in Mumbai in 2005 and realise their true destiny during the calamity.
Source: IMDb
When Kundan finds that his childhood love, Zoya, likes someone from her community, he decides to forget about her. However, when he realises she is lying about her fiance's religion, he goes berserk.
Source: IMDb
College student Janardhan is a simpleton who desperately seeks inspiration for the musician inside him. Although heartbreak helps him reach his goal, it also leads him to self-destruction.
Source: IMDb
Alizeh, an independent woman recovering from a breakup, and Ayan, a naive musician, meet in New York and form an incredible bond. From there, they experience love, heartbreak and the facts of life.
Source: IMDb