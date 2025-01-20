Dil Chahta Hai To Omkaara: Saif Ali Khan Movies To Binge Watch On OTT

Kurbaan is about Professor Avantika's life unravels when her perfect romance turns dark and out of control.
Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Source: IMDb
Kacche Dhaage is about Stepbrothers Aftab and Jai put aside their differences to clear their names in a terrorism case.
Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Source: IMDb
Dil Chahta Hai is about three friends navigate love, friendship, and societal expectations as they transition to post-college life.
Watch on: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Source: IMDb
Kal Ho Naa Ho is about Aman who selflessly helps his friend Rohit win Naina's heart, despite secretly loving her himself.
Watch on: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Source: IMDB
Ek Hasina Tha is about Sarika, wrongly accused and jailed, transforming into a vengeful woman seeking revenge against Karan, who betrayed her. Watch on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video
Source: IMDb
Karan and Rhea start off disliking each other, but keep running into each other and their relationship changes over time.
Watch on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Source: X
Omkara is about Langda Tyagi who seeks revenge after being betrayed by Omkara, leading to a tragic downfall.
Watch on: JioCinema, MX Player, Amazon Prime Video
Source: IMDb