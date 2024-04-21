April 21, 2024
Dil Dosti Dilemma, City Hunter, Bhimaa: OTT Titles To Watch In The Upcoming Week
Bhimaa: Mysterious incidents at a historical temple bring a detective to a small town to investigate. He seeks the truth behind the strange happenings. It will release on 24 April on Apple TV+.
Source: X/Gopichand
City Hunter: An exceptional marksman and hopeless playboy, private eye Ryo Saeba reluctantly allies with his late partner's sister to investigate his death. It will debut on April 25 on Netflix.
Source: IMDb
Dead Boy Detectives: Two ghosts work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele until a powerful witch complicates their plans. It will debut on April 25 on Netflix.
Source: Netflix
Tillu Square: Follow Tillu as his life is upended by a mysterious murder, plunging him into a perilous journey of discovery and danger. It will be available to stream on Netflix from April 26.
Source: Instagram
The Beekeeper: One man's campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after it's revealed he's a former operative of a clandestine organization. It will release on April 26 on Lionsgate Play.
Source: IMDb
Dil Dosti Dilemma: Asmara is sent to her grandparents' home for the summer. Pretending to be in Canada to maintain appearances, she learns life lessons. It will release on Prime Video on April 25.
Source: IMDb