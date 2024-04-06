April 6, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS Photos From Chamkila Set

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Chamkila will make its OTT debut on Netflix on April 12.

Source: Instagram

Ahead of its release, the actor shared some BTS photos from the set on his Instagram handle.

He was seen in the various looks of Amar Singh Chamkila, who he will be portraying in the movie.

The set of pictures also featured one image of him with the cast of the movie.

The film is based on the life of a slain folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

