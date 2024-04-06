April 6, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS Photos From Chamkila Set
Diljit Dosanjh starrer Chamkila will make its OTT debut on Netflix on April 12.
Source: Instagram
Ahead of its release, the actor shared some BTS photos from the set on his Instagram handle.
Source: Instagram
He was seen in the various looks of Amar Singh Chamkila, who he will be portraying in the movie.
Source: Instagram
The set of pictures also featured one image of him with the cast of the movie.
Source: Instagram
The film is based on the life of a slain folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila.
Source: Instagram