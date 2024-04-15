April 14, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh Shares Inside Photos From His Mumbai Concert

Diljit Dosanjh's latest concert took place in the city of Mumbai.

The singer and Chamkila actor, took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from the night.

Here, he can be seen partaking in a final rehearsal before the troop took to the stage.

The photo dump also carries the first moments from when Diljit walks on stage.

The excitement and energy of the concert, stood captured by glimpses of the enthralled attendees.

A sign held up by a fan read, "Marry Me Diljit".

Another interesting banner declared the singer to be better than the likes of Justin Bieber and Travis Scott.

