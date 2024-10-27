Diljit Dosanjh Shares Photos From Dil-Luminati Tour Delhi Concert Day 1

Diljit Dosanjh, a singer-actor, shared photos from his first day of the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
Diljit shared a glimpse from his concert on Instagram, ahead of his second performance in Delhi.
Dosanjh, dressed in an all-black outfit, waved the national flag at the start of the concert and gave a salute, attracting crowd cheers.
The first photo depicts Diljit holding the National Flag while performing on stage.
Photos show the singer performing on stage and Diljit revealing the massive crowd inside the stadium.
The artist shared photos of his creations, including a line from a song, expressing his struggle to erase the name 'Dosanjhwala' in Delhi.
The singer has returned to India following a successful tour in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.
Diljit embarks on a 10-city tour, starting in Delhi and ending in Guwahati on December 29.
The singer has captivated music enthusiasts worldwide with her popular tracks like Jatt Da Pyaar, Raat Di Gedi, Patiala Peg, Do You Know, 5 Taara Theka, and Laembadgini.
Diljit, known for his roles in Amar Singh Chamkila, Crew, and Jatt and Juliet 3, is set to star in Border 2 and No Entry sequel.
