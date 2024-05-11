May 11, 2024
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayyenge, Sholay: Longest Running Movies Of India
In 1995, Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge became India's longest-running movie, screening daily at a Mumbai theatre for 27 years.
Source: IMDb
Sholay, an Indian film, remained the longest theatrical run in India until Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's 286-week run in 2001.
Kismet, released in 1943, became the first all-India blockbuster and remains the biggest hit in undivided India, earning over 12 lakhs nett from a single theatre.
Barsaat (1949) was the highest-grossing Indian film at its release, with a 2-year theatrical run.
Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989) is a 50-week romantic film that starred lead actors and became a cultural phenomenon, influencing romantic narratives for years to come.
Raja Hindustani, a 1996 Indian romantic drama film directed by Dharmesh Darshan, featuring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor, won five Filmfare Awards for its 50-week run.
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai is a 2000 Hindi film directed by Rakesh Roshan, featuring Hrithik Roshan in Rohit and Raj roles, and was the most successful film of 2000, lasting 50 weeks.
