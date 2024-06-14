June 13, 2024
Disha Patani Birthday: Ek Villain Returns To MS Dhoni Untold Story, Her Popular Movies
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a 2016 Indian biographical sports drama film directed by Neeraj Pandey. Disha Patani is set to portray the character of Ms Dhoni's ex-girlfriend.
Source: IMDb
Ek Villain Returns is a 2022 Indian action thriller film directed by Mohit Suri, featuring Bhairav, a cab driver in love with Rasika, Disha Patani, as a serial killer-cum-messiah.
Source: IMDb
Baaghi 2 is a 2018 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Ahmed Khan, starring Neha, played by Disha Patani , who becomes unconscious after an attack and searches for her daughter.
Source: IMDb
Disha Patani starred in the 2017 Chinese action comedy Kung Fu Yoga, playing a professor Ashmita, and assistant Kyra in a search for a lost Magadh Treasure. Disha Patni played the role of Ashmita.
Source: IMDb
In Malang, Sara, played by Disha Patani, meets Advait at a Goa rave party, but their love story becomes complicated when they become involved with two police officers.
Source: IMDb
Patani made her Telugu film debut Loafer in 2015, playing Mouni, a girl who flees her home to escape a forced marriage.
Source: IMDb
Disha Patani, in the film Yodha, played the antagonist in the film, has significantly enhanced the cinematic experience, leaving audiences in awe of her talent.
Source: IMDb