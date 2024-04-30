April 30, 2024
Disney's Theatrical Releases Lined Up For 2024
Kingdom Of The Planet Apes is about young ape questions past teachings and the choices that shape future for apes and humans. Directed by Wes Ball, the movie stars Freya Allan, Kevin Durand.
Source: IMDb
Young Woman And The Sea is about the story of Gertrude Ederle, 1924 Olympic gold medalist. Ederle became first woman to swim 21 miles across English Channel in 1926.
Inside Out 2 is about Riley, a teenager, experiences new emotions like joy, sadness, anger, fear, and disgust are overwhelmed.
Kind of Kindness is about a man who tries to break free from his destiny, a cop questions his wife's return from drowning, and a woman searches for a spiritual guide prophesied to be a figure.
Deadpool and Wolverine is about Wolverine, recovering from injuries, teams up with Deadpool to defeat a common enemy, with director Shawn Levy, and stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman
Alien Romulus is about a group of young space of colonizers encountering the most terrifying life form in the universe while scavenging a derelict space station.
Moana 2 is about a narrator who embarks on an journey to an extraordinary adventurous and dangerous Oceania seas after receiving a call from her ancestors. .
