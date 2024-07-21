Republic Entertainment Desk

Divyanka Tripathi Shares Postcard From Romantic European Getaway With Husband Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her European vacation.

The actress shared a photo of her husband with a horse.

She shared the photos with the caption, "Three of us parked at NO PARKING to enjoy our treats!"

She had previously shared photos from a vineyard.

The couple recently returned from their vacation after they were robbed of cash and passport in Florence, Italy.

