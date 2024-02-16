February 16, 2024
Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Embark On A Bike Trip
Divyanka Tripathi recently took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her Valentine's Day celebration.
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya were seen having a blast during their bike trip.
Divyanka Tripathi captioned her post, "We are on our way to our destination but who cares about that when the journey is so beautiful."
Divyanka Tripathi planted a kiss on husband Vivek's cheek during the trip.
Divyanka Tripathi slipped into a different outfit for their outing.
