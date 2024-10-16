Diwali 2024: Bollywood Movies To Enjoy With Family This Festive Season

Chupke Chupke is a 70s Bollywood movie directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, featuring a comedy between a botany professor and Sulekha Chaturvedi.
Paa is a 2009 drama family movie featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan. The film follows Auro, a 12-year-old boy with progeria, who tries to bond with his father.
Bheja Fry, the first instalment in the Bheja Fry trilogy, follows Ranjeet Thadani's frustration with an Income-tax inspection.
3 Idiots is a Bollywood family movie starring Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, Boman Irani, R. Madhavan, and Kareena Kapoor, showcasing college student struggles and comedy.
Meri Patni...Aur Woh! is a 2005 family drama film directed by Chandan Arora, about Veena and Mithilesh, a librarian struggling with insecurities and their marriage.
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year is a 2009 drama film directed by Shimit Amin, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Gauahar Khan, focusing on Harpreet Singh Bedi's struggle with balance.
Chalo Dilli is a 2011 Bollywood family drama film directed by Shashant Shah, Lara Dutta, and Vinay Pathak, following Mihika Banerjee's life after missing her flight to Delhi.
Ali Hasan, a reporter desperate to migrate to the US, uses a look-alike to create a fake Osama bin Laden video, selling it to TV channels. This satirical comedy is suitable for family viewing.
The 1983 Kundan Shah drama film, Jaane Bhi do Yaaro featuring Bhakti Barve, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, follows Vinod Chopra and Sudhir Mishra opening a photo studio in Bombay.
Rangeela, a 1995 Bollywood film directed by Ram Gopal Verma, follows Mili, a Bollywood actress, as she navigates a love triangle with her childhood friend Munna and actor Raj Kamal.
