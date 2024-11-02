Diwali 2024: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt To Yami Gautam & Parineeti, Peek Into Celebs' Celebrations

Ananya Panday celebrated Diwali with her family and shared a cute photo of her nephew, River, wearing a pink kurta-pant set.
Jr NTR celebrated Diwali with his family, wearing a dark kurta and light blue attire, and extended warm wishes to fans on Instagram.
Nimrat shared a heartwarming Instagram post showcasing her Diwali celebrations with her family.
Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, showcased their sibling goals in the latest photos from Diwali celebration.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated Diwali with a mouth-watering chole puri, sharing a fan's comment that she can eat onions as she's single.
Sidharth Malhotra celebrated Diwali in Delhi with his family and wife Kiara Advani, highlighting his childhood traditions, including his grandmother's besan laddoos.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posed in a green and golden salwar kameez, wearing minimalistic jewelry, basic makeup, and a flowy tresses, showcasing candid moments together.
Actress Yami Gautam shared photos of her Diwali celebrations with her husband, Aditya Dhar, and his family at their new Mumbai house on Instagram.
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha, graced the Diwali celebrations with their delightful appearances.
Parineeti Chopra, a political activist, visited her husband, Raghav Chadha, and their family during Diwali.
