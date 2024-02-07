January 17, 2024
Doja Cat, Lana Del Ray, AP Dhillon, Pop Stars To Perform At Coachella 2024
Line up of Coachella 2024 was unveiled by the organisers on Wednesday. One of the three headliners of the event included rapper Doja Cat.
Source: X
Lana Del Ray will also be headlining one of the three days of the weekends for two weeks.
Source: X
Tyler The Creator is also headlining Coachella this year.
Source: X
Punjabi-Candian singer AP Dhillon will mark her Coachella debut in April this year.
Source: X
He will be joined by Nav as the only other South Asian performer at the event.
Source: X
Another Asian performer at Coachella is the K-pop group ATEEZ. They are also the first K-pop boy band in history to be a part of the event.
Source: X
Girl Group LE SSERAFIM will also make her debut at the music festival.
Source: X