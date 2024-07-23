Republic Entertainment Desk
Drishyam To Kahaani: Bollywood Movies Whose Climax You Didn't See Coming
The 2015 drama-thriller, Drishyam a remake of a Malayalam film, follows Ajay Devgn's family and Goa Police IG Tabu, who must protect their family with a powerful twist.
Source: IMDb
Kahaani is about Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman, who travels to Kolkata to search for her missing husband. Despite her efforts, she discovers that things are not as they seem on the surface.
Source: IMDb
Maharaja is about a barber seeking vengeance after his Lakshmi is stolen, leaving police unsure if it's a person or object. His quest to recover Lakshmi unfolds, shrouded in mystery and intrigue.
Source: IMDb
Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, follows Akash, a visually impaired piano player, who becomes involved in a murder mystery after pretending to be blind.
Source: IMDb
Raatchasan is about Arun who abandons his passion for filmmaking and becomes a police officer after his father's death, focusing on a psychotic killer targeting schoolgirls.
Source: IMDb
Kaun is about a young woman, alone in a house, anxiously awaits her family's return and hears a doorbell ringing after learning a killer is on the loose. The suspense of the film is mindblowing.
Source: IMDb
Iratta is based on the real S I Soman case, features a policeman's suicide, despite 11-year investigation and controversies, with three officers acquitted.
Source: IMDb