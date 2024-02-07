February 4, 2024
Dua Lipa, Lana Del Ray, Halle Bailey And Other Celebs Flock To Attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala
The Pre-Grammy Gala took place in Los Angeles on Saturday night. It was attended by several celebrities including sisters duo Halle and Chloe Bailey.
Source: X
Singer Sabrina Carpenter also showed up to the event dressed in black attire.
Source: X
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion sported a tan cut-out gown.
Source: X
Actress Keke Palmer stunned in a sheer see-through gown.
Source: X
Ellie Goulding and Lana Del Rey posed together on the red carpet.
Source: X
Troye Sivan opted for a tassel top for the evening.
Source: X
Dua Lipa walked the red carpet in a chunky red trench coat.
Source: X