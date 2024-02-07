February 4, 2024

Dua Lipa, Lana Del Ray, Halle Bailey And Other Celebs Flock To Attend Pre-GRAMMY Gala

The Pre-Grammy Gala took place in Los Angeles on Saturday night. It was attended by several celebrities including sisters duo Halle and Chloe Bailey.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter also showed up to the event dressed in black attire.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion sported a tan cut-out gown.

Actress Keke Palmer stunned in a sheer see-through gown.

Ellie Goulding and Lana Del Rey posed together on the red carpet.

Troye Sivan opted for a tassel top for the evening.

Dua Lipa walked the red carpet in a chunky red trench coat.

