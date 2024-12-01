Dua Lipa Thanks Fans After Mumbai Concert; Shares Unseen Pictures Of Hotel Stay

Dua Lipa, a Grammy-winning singer, delivered an unforgettable performance at a concert in Mumbai last night.
Source: Instagram
She gained popularity through her chart-topping songs and a viral mash-up of Levitating x Wo Ladki Jo from Badshah.
Source: Instagram
The singer, having performed a successful concert in Mumbai, is now heading to Seoul, South Korea, marking the final stop of her Radical Optimism tour in Asia.
Source: Instagram
Dua Lipa and her sister Rina Lipa were seen on a boat ride from the Gateway of India in Mumbai.
Source: Instagram
In a photo taken post-concert, she appears in a thigh-high, slit white dress.
Source: Instagram
She is seen wearing an oversized white tee and black pants, and in another picture, in a white outfit, ready for a concert in Mumbai.
Source: Instagram
Dua Lipa bid Mumbai goodbye by sharing some lovely glimpses from the city. The first picture shows Dua Lipa lying down in the midst of a huge floral rangoli.
Source: Instagram
A photo of Dua Lipa in her in a thigh-high green summer dress was posted after the concert.
Source: Instagram