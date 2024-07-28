Republic Entertainment Desk
Dulquer Salmaan Turns 41: Celebrating The Iconic Roles Of The Malayalam Superstar
Anwar Rasheed's Ustad Hotel is a heartwarming drama featuring Dulquer as Faizi, a young chef aspiring to become a chef, showcasing his charm and acting prowess despite its critical acclaim.
Source: IMDB
In Bangalore Days, Arjun, a mechanic-turned-bike racer, encourages his cousins to adapt to a different lifestyle. His life changes when he falls in love with paraplegic RJ Sarah.
Source: IMDB
O Kadhal Kanmani is a romantic drama, directed by veteran director Mani Ratnam, which follows Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen as they navigate their relationship in Mumbai's Metropolitan city.
Source: IMDb
Salmaan showcases his versatility in the intense drama Kali, portraying Siddharth, a character with severe anger management issues, showcasing his ability to effortlessly perform such roles.
Source: IMDb
In Karwaan, Avinash, a dejected man with a strained relationship with his father, blames him for stifling his dreams, but his hatred deepens upon his father's untimely death.
Source: IMDb
In Solo, Dulquer Salmaan played the role of Shekhar, a stammering college student for the anthology features four distinct stories centred around Earth, Fire, Wind, and Water.
Source: IMDb
In Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan stars as Sukumara Kurup, India's most wanted fugitive since 1984, in a gripping film based on a real-life incident.
Source: IMDb